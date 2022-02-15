PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of looking, Panama City Police arrested 37-year-old Deerik Bell for suspected murder on Monday.

“Mr. Bell has been playing a very good game of hide-and-go-seek,” Panama City Police Chief Deerik Bell said.

Bell allegedly got into an argument with 25-year-old Lequentin Williams at the Outrigger Lounge over Labor Day Weekend. That argument escalated to both men drawing guns, Panama City Police said.

The two allegedly shot at each other leading to a 55-year-old local man named Tracy Eckman being shot and killed.

“It’s very much a relief you know we are very pleased to finally get him off the street,” Smith said of Bell. “And to have got him off the street peacefully also.”

Bell is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and felon possession of a firearm. He previously served almost two years in prison for cocaine possession.

“It’s one less individual that will kill somebody,” Smith said.

Smith said that they were able to arrest Bell after tips from the community.

“That apprehension was made possible with the assistance of tips from citizens that placed him in the Callaway.”