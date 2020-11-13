After George Floyd and Breonna Taylor local leaders made changes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked nationwide protests and a strong response from law enforcement advocates local leaders took notice.

Several local law enforcement agencies made changes to their policies and pushed forward on plans to make sure officers had body cameras. Sheriff Tommy Ford said Thursday that all local agencies train for the worst cases and hold themselves accountable to the public.

“We actually call them shoot, don’t shoot scenarios,” Ford said. They have to make those decisions in a split second under pressure.”

In some ways, local agencies were “ahead of the curve.”

Ford said deputies were already instructed not to use chokeholds or other holds that could result in death unless they were faced with a life-threatening situation. However, Floyd’s death caused him to reconsider another policy. It was an issue that Ford thought went without saying.

“One of the things that we did change is the duty to intervene,” Ford said. “We did change our policy to require deputies to intervene if they felt that somebody was using an inappropriate level of force.”

That change means that a rookie deputy should still step up if they see something wrong.

“We included in that, irregardless of rank. In other words, if a deputy is out there and I’m making an arrest and I get you know out of bounds or carried away I expect the deputy to grab me by the collar,” Ford said. “That kind of stuff doesn’t happen a lot but it is important to say that in policy.”

Ford said he also changed his mind about the need for body cameras. He was previously concerned about the cost and about the privacy implications.

“We see people in the worst day of their life and very bad circumstances and really just didn’t want to live in a world where all those situations were recorded,” Ford said.

But the sheriff’s office has started using body cameras and the sheriff says he is already seeing the benefits.

“It’s more effective to rectify the truth if you have that evidence,” Ford said. “We’ve already had situations where somebody said something was said on a scene and a supervisor took a complaint on that and then reviewed the body camera and said the deputy did not say that.”