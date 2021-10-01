After 19 years a suspect is now charged with killing a baby in Okaloosa County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liza Mansker

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman, wanted in connection to a 19-year old murder case in Okaloosa County, was arrested in California.

Mary Liza Mansker, 37, is being held in Yuba County, California. Okaloosa Sheriff’s investigators say Mansker was responsible for her 2-year old daughter’s death in 2002.

At the time, she told authorities she blacked out and did not know how her baby died. But earlier this year, the Medical Examiner’s Office reopened the case and determined the child died from, “shaken baby syndrome.”

Witnesses also told authorities Mansker had a terrible temper but did not have a history of blackouts. Mansker will be extradited to Okaloosa County to face murder charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner discuss golf tournament

Arc of the Bay celebrates the Grand Opening of the Inklusion Cafe

Infrastructure package reaches stalemate between progressive and moderate Democrats

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/1/21

Alabama man arrested in Pier Park shooting incident

University of Florida experts give tips on how to raise big cattle

More Local News

Don't Miss