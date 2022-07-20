PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City will be home to two more affordable housing complexes.

Bay County Commissioners and the Panama City Housing Authority announced the new units at the county commission meeting on Tuesday.

Two of the developments will be across the street from the Bay County Public Library on 11th Street. Both of them will have a combined 164 units.

There will be another complex at the corner of Florida Avenue and 19th Street.

The county will contribute $2 million to each project on top of Sadowski funding and Hurricane Michael funding.

Bay County Commissioner, Doug Moore, said the location of the development is a big reason why Florida Housing gave them millions of dollars in funding.

“This is located in quick access to doctors, to hospitals, to public transit, so this will be very easy for people that live there that don’t have their own transportation to be able to move in and still get to their jobs and be able to do things,” Moore said. “It’s a wonderful thing it’s going to be a big investment by us and the state to put some affordable housing into the community.”

Construction is expected to begin by October of this year.