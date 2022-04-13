PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Advanced Urology Institute in Panama City held an open house celebration for the grand opening of their new facility Wednesday evening.

At the event, guests were welcome to meet the physicians and tour the 25,000-square-foot building.

Those with the urology clinic said they started to outgrow the old facility making it harder to treat patients, especially after Hurricane Michael when they sustained structural damages.

“It eventually got to the point where we outgrew the facility, as time goes and the community continues to grow the need for more space became evident,” Dr. Carlos Ramos said. “Today it’s a great feeling, our old facility was dated. There were a lot of infrastructure issues which pretty much have been eliminated in this new facility.”

The clinic is located across from the Department of Health on 11th street in Panama City and offers numerous services including CT scans, X-ray services, as well as urodynamics.