Additional military installation grants awarded to Bay County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $722,400 was awarded through the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program to three projects to protect military installations across the state. The award recipients include the Florida Department of Military Affairs, the Bay County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Jacksonville.

Grant funding will support community projects at Florida military installations that will diversify local economies, provide support for local infrastructure projects and strengthen Florida’s bases ahead of any potential Department of Defense realignment or closure actions.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners received $270,900 to assess critical community infrastructure requirements needed for the rebuilding of Tyndall AFB and the Naval Support Activity Panama City after the impacts of Hurricane Michael. Additionally, these funds will help leverage other local and federal resources that will assist the communities to work collaboratively towards rebuilding and resiliency related to Hurricane Michael and preparations for the next century.

“Bay County’s hurricane recovery efforts are bolstered by this FDSTF partnership to provide funding for infrastructure assessments and mission growth and community partnership opportunities for long term military and defense resiliency,” said Philip “Griff” Griffitts, Chairman of the Bay County Board of County Commissioners.