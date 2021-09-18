Additional charges filed against woman in child abuse case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman arrested for allegedly abusing a child for nine years now faces additional charges.

49-year-old Terri Lynn Manning was previously arrested for child abuse by willful torture in the form of starvation, child abuse resulting in mental injury and child abuse by aggravated battery.

Manning has been in jail since June after investigators were notified by Department of Children

and Families of an abuse report filed alleging medical neglect of a 9-year-old child.

However, Manning now faces an additional four counts of scheme to defraud and theft according to the Panama City Police Department.

Police said they are also looking for her girlfriend, Kesha Roberts. Eight felony warrants have been issued for Roberts to include ongoing scheme and defraud.

In April, Manning and Roberts reportedly created a false story that Manning’s pregnant daughter and grandson were involved in a crash.

Manning and Roberts claimed the daughter and grandson were put on life support and then said the babies eventually died.

Authorities said a search on Manning’s phone and social media accounts proved those claims were false.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or you can report tips anonymously by downloading the ‘Panama City PD’ Tips411 app.