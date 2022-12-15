PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund is getting close to its goal, thanks to the generosity of a local business.

Ace Hardware is a partner this year with WMBB and Bill Cramer Chevrolet.

For the last three years, they have contributed to the Empty Stocking Fund.

During checkout, they ask customers if they want to round up $1 and then Ace matches the total.

“We really want to give back to the communities that give so much to us,” Smith said. “And we feel like that this is a great way to do it, that all of our donations, the money stays here locally as opposed to going out and it helps the communities here which in turn helps us.”

Last year they collected $10,000 and this year more than 6,000 customers have donated to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Ace Hardware Owner Stephen Smith said this year’s total is close to $10,000.