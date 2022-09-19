PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man charged with murder is back on trial for the third time. 20-year-old Abel Ortiz is part of a group of five men accused of killing 31-year-old Ed Ross in Panama City Beach in 2019.

Ortiz’s first trial ended in a mistrial in late March. His second trial ended in a guilty verdict for first-degree murder.

But the judge granted a defense filed a motion for a new trial, because a juror found out about the first mistrial, before finding Ortiz guilty.

In previous trials, Ortiz’s teacher Samantha Boyd testified that Ortiz told her he killed Ross.

Alleged co-conspirators Joshua Campbell and Jorge Hernandez also testified that Ortiz shot Ross. Testimony in the third trial begins Tuesday.