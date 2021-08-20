Abandoned boat “Donna Kay” at Cape San Blas is set to be removed

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – About three years ago a shrimp boat named the “Donna Kay” washed ashore the beaches of Cape San Blas.

Since then, the craft has been abandoned, but remains a meaningful place to visit for the locals and tourist surrounding southern Gulf County.

Starting this year a grant program was put into place to remove derelict vessels from Florida’s shores, and because Donna Kay rests on Eglin military property, the boat is soon to be dismantled and taken away.

This is bittersweet for many people.

“Yes I love coming out to the Donna Kay I always call her my special friend, and I always bring all my friends, all my family out here I bet I’ve been out here no less than 100 times,” said Christi Vanlandingham, a visitor.

Other visitors on the beach Friday had additional praises for the boat.

“It’s kind of magical and majestic, it’d be neat to leave it here but I understand if it has to go,” said Katie Abell, a visitor.

Despite the gaining visitors the vessel attracts to Cape San Blas, it is not owned by anyone and there is no maintenance to keep the craft relatively safe for people to hang out and climb on.

If you would like to visit The Donna Kay, she still has few more days left in her spot on the beach.