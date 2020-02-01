AARP offering tax help in Bay & Jackson Counties

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tax season is in full swing, and AARP’s Tax-Aide is ready to help.

Trained volunteers visited the Panama City Beach Public Library Saturday for the first day of the program.

There are no income or age limitations to qualify for the free help and you do not need to be an AARP member.

“We’re here to help you with this process of annual tax returns. We do this for the public and it’s free, no charges whatsoever,” AARP Tax-Aide district coordinator Phil Cunningham said.

Since the state of Florida has no state income tax, they are only doing federal tax returns.

The PCB library site is opening 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays until April 15. It is located at 12500 Hutchison Boulevard.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City is also a Tax-Aide site on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning February 6. It is located at 1001 W 11th Street. If you have questions, call (850) 532-0399.

In Jackson County, assistance is available at the Jackson County Agricultural Complex, located at 2741 Penn Ave Suite 3. The location is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. beginning February 5 and is by appointment only; call (850) 482-9620 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the program and to learn what documents you need to bring, click here.