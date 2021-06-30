AAA: Gas prices are most expensive since 2014

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — If you are planning to travel for the Independence Day holiday, you may want to prepare for high gas prices.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices were averaging nearly $2.98 per gallon on Tuesday.

47.7 Americans will travel by car during the holiday weekend, despite the expensive gas prices, according to the news release.

According to AAA, In 2020, the gas prices averaged $2.11 on Independence Day, but this holiday weekend will be the most expensive Independence Day gas prices since 2014.

To check daily average gas prices, you can visit GasPrices.AAA.com.



