A year later, suspect in massive Mussett Bayou fire returns to court

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of starting a 343-acre wildfire that destroyed 34 homes and damaged 25 others last year returned to court Wednesday.

Allen Smith

Allen Boyd Smith faces three misdemeanor charges in the case. Investigators said Smith was burning materials at a mobile home on Mussett Bayou Road when the blaze got out of control. The blaze happened one year ago, on May 6, 2020.

The fire eventually jumped Highway 98 and created damages across a massive swath of Santa Rosa Beach.

Smith’s charges are reckless burning of lands, burning illegal/prohibited materials, and an open burning violation.

The reckless burning of lands is a second-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The other two charges are first-degree misdemeanors and carry a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Smith returns to court for a hearing on June 16 and a trial is set for June 21.