A rise in COVID-19 cases may lead to vaccine requirements for city employees

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — In Port St. Joe, city workers may soon be required to get vaccinated.

At today’s commission meeting, Mayor Rex Buzzett expressed concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases and the steps the city may need to take to keep others safe.

Buzzett is currently offering city employees half a day’s pay as an incentive to get the shot.

But so far, he hasn’t seen much of a response. The mayor said he’s now considering making the vaccine a requirement.

“We are serious about it and we want them to get vaccinated,” Buzzett said.

Right now, five-city employees are out due to the virus.

The latest data from the state shows that Gulf County has a positivity rate of 28 percent.

“Unfortunately, our next stop would probably be required if you don’t get it you wear a mask and you get tested weekly,” said Buzzett.

City leaders will decide if a vaccine requirement is a next step for city employees at their next meeting.