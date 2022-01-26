MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Miller & Miller Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC dealership will be having a grand re-opening on Thursday.

After Hurricane Michael destroyed the facility, employees were forced to work in the old Nissan building next door.

“The customers have experienced in three and a half years some of the worst conditions and our employees have worked in some of the worst conditions so we are very, very, very thankful to finally get to this point and have a grand opening tomorrow,” the dealership owner Ricky Miller said.

Leroy Boone has sold cars for the business for almost 43 years. He said he loves this business and every hardship was worth it.

“It was tough,” Boone said. “We had a struggle, but we had a good dealer and he was able to go out and buy some vehicles for us to sell, so we was able to do it by having repeat customers like I have.”

Boone can’t wait to sell to his regular customers and invite new ones, working from this brand new facility.

“It means a lot to me, me being around this long, you can see a big change for the better,” Boone said.

Professional baseball player and Marianna native Jeff Matthis will be signing baseballs and country music artists Bryan White and Andy Griggs will be performing.

Boone will do the honors of cutting the ribbon.

“Treat people right, you work hard, you’ll keep a dealership, people coming back to the dealership and they’ll also come back to the salesperson if you treat them right,” Boone said.

Thursday’s event begins at 1:30 p.m. Miller said the three-day sale will start then.