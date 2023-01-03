A playground is being built in the Cove.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are adding the finishing touches to a park destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Quality of Life workers began building a playground at Sudduth Park Tuesday, adjacent to the baseball fields in the Cove. Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma expects the playground to be finished by this weekend.

Depalma said the playground will bring the community together.

“The playground is really going to tie it all together for the family environment,” Depalma said. “You do have children be able to play on playground equipment. So it’s a big win for a small area of the community.”