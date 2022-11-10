PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– It might be time to get your skates ready, a new skate park is being added to the Publix Sports Complex.

Bay County officials have been working on the skate park and said the project cost around two million dollars.

Bay County Assistant Jason Jowers said Panama City Beach has never had a skate park.

“There have been desires to have a skate park in the community for several years, going back some time,” said Jowers.” It finally got to the point where we were able to get enough traction with the community and funding and we were able to get it going here. You know, we started uh, probably two years ago putting this project together.”

The skate park will be about 2,000 square feet. The park will feature a street course, a snake bowl, and even a six-foot drop.

Skater Ernest Watkins said the skating community is ready to roll.

“Well, it’s going to be a permanent place to come, that’s for sure because it’s concrete,” said Watkins. Just having a way for them to get off the streets and not get in trouble and not grind up parking blocks.”

Bay County Officials said the park is 30 percent done right now, and it should be complete by May.

The officials also say the park will be open to the public and are considering hosting professional competitions.