PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses.

A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.

Throughout high school, he continued to sell shoes to friends and basketball players.

“This whole style in general, sneakers, fashion and clothing is coming up, especially with our generation of kids in high school and college,” Byron said. “And all the way up to people who have been collecting since the ’80s and ’90s. So I think it’s really something we’ve needed in the area, and something I’m excited to bring.”

Byron has his own clothing brand called ‘Awoken Dreams’.