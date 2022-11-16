PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar.

More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach.

Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide variety of items being sold. Event organizers said there will be something for everyone.

Doors open Friday at 10 a.m. Admission is $5. The bazaar is open until Sunday at 6:00 in the evening. Raffle winners will be announced then.

An 11-foot tree with $3,000 worth of restaurant gift cards is the big-ticket raffle item this year.

Most of the proceeds go to Second Chance– a local program to help people with brain injuries.