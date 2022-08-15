A Callaway man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother.

It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as Anita Fryer.



Fryer’s son, Dikajah Davion Teague also lived in the Chipewa street home. Deputies arrested Teague about a mile away from the residence. They say he was planning to leave town.



Investigators say there was a history of fights between the mother and son.



“Still running down any witnesses that we can find,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Daffin said. “Run down any kind of background in regards to the individuals involved.”