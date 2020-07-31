A man is in custody after a shooting at Cabana West Apartments

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A man is being charged with second degree murder after a shooting took place at the Cabana West Apartments in Panama City Beach.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. this morning.

“They ended up finding an individual who had multiple stab wounds as well as an individual who sustained one gunshot wound who was deceased,” said Capt. Jason Daffin at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Samuel Hassler, and the injured is 58-year-old Robert “Larry” Butler – who investigators say also shot Hassler.

Investigators say the victim’s girlfriend who was staying in the apartment with Butler – stabbed Butler multiple times – because she feared for her life after he shot Hassler.

“My understanding is that Samuel Hassler has occasionally stayed at that same unit again; he had a girlfriend that was staying there,” said Capt. Daffin.

According to the girlfriend, she and Butler had a business relationship so she was allowed to stay at Butler’s home – and Hassler was too.

“They were in a business relationship,” said Capt. Daffin. “She was a roommate and according to her Sam was actually staying there that night as well but he was just sitting out in the car and was coming in to get here because they were supposed to travel out of town today.”

Deputies say Hassler was stopping by to see his girlfriend when the two men got into an argument.

Investigators are currently working on a timeline of events that happened leading up to the shooting. Daffin says this is all a part of the puzzle.

“It’s not having to go back weeks at a time and trying to figure out where they went,” said Capt. Daffin. “It’s just a matter of locking in all the details that the investigation has revealed and just solidifying that to make sure everything is matching up to witness testimony that we’ve gotten and basically making sure we’ve got all the pieces to the puzzle and are putting them together.”