A male and female are dead after a deadly shooting in Panama City

Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two dead.

PCPD got a call reporting the incident around 10:25 P.M. from residents at Aztec Villa Apartments.Police arrived at the scene shortly after to find one male and one female dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. However, based off evidence they already have police believe the deceased were in a domestic relationship and this shooting will be a ruled a murder suicide. Police are not currently looking for a suspect in this case.