A ‘locals only’ beach: why this can’t happen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On March 20, beaches across the area were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion continues weekly on whether or not to open the sands or keep them closed.

While some beaches are now opening up with restrictions, many News 13 viewers have wanted access to the beach but only as long as it was for locals only.

Countless viewers shared this desire on social media each time the topic of beach closures came up. However, this locals-only plan is actually illegal.

“There’s Florida Attorney General opinions that date back to the 1970’s at least that say that parks and other recreational facilities cities or counties might have are held for the benefit of the general public, not just those in that city or county,” said Bay County Assistant Attorney Brian Leebrick.

Leebrick says there are also constitutional provisions in play.

“What we call the privileges and immunities clause that says that residents of one state have the same privileges as someone of another state. We can’t make a distinction between those who live in our county or next door or across the border,” he said.

The beaches in unincorporated Bay County will open this Friday with restriction. Over in Gulf County, the commission opened the beach on Tuesday with their own time restrictions.

“Local vs non, property owner vs non, gulf front vs ones coming from out of the community. That’s not a practical approach,” said Gulf County attorney Jeremy Novak.

If a commission decided to go a ‘locals-only’ route, they could be presented with many legal battles.

“What we’re trying not to do is jump in those waters where we’ll have property owners contest them,” Novak said.

Mexico Beach was one of the first to re-open their beaches. City Administrator Mario Gisbert says they can’t turn visitors away but the rules they have in place can ensure only locals are on their sand.

“The intent is for people to utilize the beach to get a little exercise and limit the hours and make the hours so restrictive as to discourage people from traveling to utilize the beach here in Mexico Beach,” Gisbert said.

All agree, they are not encouraging anyone to flock to the area but legally, they can’t stop them from accessing the beach.

“We want everybody to stay where they are and to live out the rest of this isolation period in their homes.We don’t want to see a lot of folks traveling down here because of this decision but legally we can’t restrict who comes to our beach,” said Leebrick.

The beaches inside unincorporated Bay County will be open starting Friday morning from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CST.

In Mexico Beach, the sands are open daily from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST.

The Gulf County beaches are also now open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.