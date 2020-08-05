A local couple gets welcomed home in style

After having their home completely destroyed in Hurricane Michael, Mike and Sharon Caldwell didn’t get just one surprise but two.

After receiving the keys to their newly renovated home the Caldwell’s were surprised to see a parade of their friends driving by to welcome them home.

The renovation was made possible by Hope Panhandle, The Volunteer Florida Foundations Disaster Fund and The American Red Cross.

After months of construction, the Caldwell’s say they are beyond grateful for the love they have received and that no one is like the people of Bay County.

“You can’t beat it, you can’t beat them,” said Mike Caldwell. “You know that spirit of being able to overcome things when you know right after the hurricane there’s guys out with chainsaws and it’s just like a stand by army waiting in the wings to go help others.”

The Caldwell’s say every room in their home was touched by water and they have no words to describe how good it feels to be inside their new home.