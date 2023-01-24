PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)-Bay County is renovating the popular beach access spot, Rick Seltzer Park.

Bay County officials said the updates would help with the increased traffic of people headed to the gulf.

“We want to make sure that we are offering a safe environment for our citizens,” Joy Saddler Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager said.

The Panama City Beach access point is located on Thomas Drive.

Bay County officials said some of the updates are addressing some safety concerns.

“We’ve been working on expanding the shower area for Rick Seltzer Park,” said Saddler.” We’ve extended the deck by a width of four feet and added foot washing stations as well. We also expanded and offered a second entrance and exit for the flow, and today they’re working, finishing up the plumbing on that.”

Bay County officials said the park is very popular among tourists and locals in the area.

“There’s a tremendous amount of tourists that come here,” said Vincent Martin Beach Operations Manager.” The locals love this site as well. It’s close to home. The tourists flock to this area just like they do the county pier. We get a lot of visitors through here.”

As time passes, Bay County officials said they will change the appearance of the park’s parts. The new entrance is made of composite board, and Bay County said they plan to use the material throughout the park.

“Replacing a lot of the old lumber that’s here right now, a lot of walk-in planks, the handrails, a lot of the stairs that have been damaged over the years,” said Martin.

Bay County officials said they have a lot of future plans for the park to help keep it a family-friendly spot.

The renovations started two weeks ago and should be done by the end of this week.