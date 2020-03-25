A list of Bay County restaurants still open for pickup, to-go, curbside, and delivery

Local News

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:
photo of cheeseburger

A lot of Bay county restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via curbside, to-go, takeout, and delivery. Here is a list of who is still currently open as of today.

  • Applebee’s (takeout, curbside, and delivery)
  • Bayou on the Beach (to-go)
  • Beef O’ Brady’s (curbside)
  • BJ’s Grill Burgers & More in Chipley (to-go)
  • Cahall’s Deli (to-go)
  • Chili’s (to-go)
  • C-level (to-go and curbside)
  • Coram’s Steak and Egg all locations (to-go)
  • Crush in Panama City (curbside and to-go)
  • Dat Cajun Place (to-go)
  • Diego’s Burrito Factory (to-go and curbside)
  • El Jalisco (to-go and curbside)
  • Elmo’s Grill in Santa Rosa Beach (takeout)
  • Enzo’s Pizza and Grill (curbside and delivery)
  • Fin’s (to-go)
  • Firehouse Subs (to-go)
  • First Watch (to-go)
  • Five Guys (to-go)
  • Gratify in Carillon Beach (takeout)
  • Gulf Coast Burgers (curbside, to-go, and drive-through)
  • Hardee’s (drive-through)
  • Hunts Oyster Bar (takeout)
  • JR’s Rib Shack in Callaway (to-go and curbside)
  • Little Caesars (to-go and delivery)
  • Longhorn Steakhouse (to-go and curbside)
  • Los Antojitos (to-go and curbside)
  • Los Rancheros (to-go and curbside)
  • Maddie’s La Casita (to-go)
  • Margaritaville (curbside)
  • Mission BBQ in Panama City (to-go and delivery)
  • Moe’s Original BBQ grill (to-go and curbside)
  • O’Charley’s (to-go and delivery)
  • Old Florida Fish House on 30 A (takeout)
  • Olive Garden (curbside and delivery)
  • Outback Steakhouse (curbside and delivery)
  • Papa Johns (to-go and delivery)
  • Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (to-go)
  • Po Folks in Lynn Haven and Callaway (to-go and curbside)
  • RealTime Fishers (to-go)
  • Red Lobster (to-go, curbside, and delivery)
  • Red Robin (takeout, curbside, and delivery)
  • Runaway Island (to-go)
  • Sandbar (takeout and delivery)
  • Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant (takeout)
  • Simply Seafood Market & Oyster Bar (curbside)
  • Sonny’s BBQ (curbside and delivery)
  • Stuffy’s Cafe (curbside)
  • Sunnyside Grill on Front Beach (to-go)
  • Taco Bell (drive-through)
  • Texas Roadhouse (to-go and curbside)
  • TGI Fridays (curbside and to-go)
  • Tom’s Hotdogs (to-go)
  • Victoria’s Last Bite (to-go)
  • Vinny’s Pizzeria (takeout and delivery) 
  • Waffle House all locations (to-go)
  • Wayback Burgers (drive-through)
  • Whataburger (drive-through and curbside)
  • Zaxby’s (drive-through) 

If you don’t have a mode of transportation, be sure to check out Doordash, UberEats, Bitesquad, and Grubhub for delivery needs.

