A list of Bay County restaurants still open for pickup, to-go, curbside, and delivery

A lot of Bay county restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via curbside, to-go, takeout, and delivery. Here is a list of who is still currently open as of today.

Applebee’s (takeout, curbside, and delivery)

Bayou on the Beach (to-go)

Beef O’ Brady’s (curbside)

BJ’s Grill Burgers & More in Chipley (to-go)

Cahall’s Deli (to-go)

Chili’s (to-go)

C-level (to-go and curbside)

Coram’s Steak and Egg all locations (to-go)

Crush in Panama City (curbside and to-go)

Dat Cajun Place (to-go)

Diego’s Burrito Factory (to-go and curbside)

El Jalisco (to-go and curbside)

Elmo’s Grill in Santa Rosa Beach (takeout)

Enzo’s Pizza and Grill (curbside and delivery)

Fin’s (to-go)

Firehouse Subs (to-go)

First Watch (to-go)

Five Guys (to-go)

Gratify in Carillon Beach (takeout)

Gulf Coast Burgers (curbside, to-go, and drive-through)

Hardee’s (drive-through)

Hunts Oyster Bar (takeout)

JR’s Rib Shack in Callaway (to-go and curbside)

Little Caesars (to-go and delivery)

Longhorn Steakhouse (to-go and curbside)

Los Antojitos (to-go and curbside)

Los Rancheros (to-go and curbside)

Maddie’s La Casita (to-go)

Margaritaville (curbside)

Mission BBQ in Panama City (to-go and delivery)

Moe’s Original BBQ grill (to-go and curbside)

O’Charley’s (to-go and delivery)

Old Florida Fish House on 30 A (takeout)

Olive Garden (curbside and delivery)

Outback Steakhouse (curbside and delivery)

Papa Johns (to-go and delivery)

Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (to-go)

Po Folks in Lynn Haven and Callaway (to-go and curbside)

RealTime Fishers (to-go)

Red Lobster (to-go, curbside, and delivery)

Red Robin (takeout, curbside, and delivery)

Runaway Island (to-go)

Sandbar (takeout and delivery)

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant (takeout)

Simply Seafood Market & Oyster Bar (curbside)

Sonny’s BBQ (curbside and delivery)

Stuffy’s Cafe (curbside)

Sunnyside Grill on Front Beach (to-go)

Taco Bell (drive-through)

Texas Roadhouse (to-go and curbside)

TGI Fridays (curbside and to-go)

Tom’s Hotdogs (to-go)

Victoria’s Last Bite (to-go)

Vinny’s Pizzeria (takeout and delivery)

Waffle House all locations (to-go)

Wayback Burgers (drive-through)

Whataburger (drive-through and curbside)

Zaxby’s (drive-through)

If you don’t have a mode of transportation, be sure to check out Doordash, UberEats, Bitesquad, and Grubhub for delivery needs.