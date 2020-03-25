A list of Bay County restaurants still open for pickup, to-go, curbside, and delivery

A lot of Bay county restaurants are still open and ready to serve you via curbside, to-go, takeout, and delivery. Here is a list of who is still currently open as of today.
- Applebee’s (takeout, curbside, and delivery)
- Bayou on the Beach (to-go)
- Beef O’ Brady’s (curbside)
- BJ’s Grill Burgers & More in Chipley (to-go)
- Cahall’s Deli (to-go)
- Chili’s (to-go)
- C-level (to-go and curbside)
- Coram’s Steak and Egg all locations (to-go)
- Crush in Panama City (curbside and to-go)
- Dat Cajun Place (to-go)
- Diego’s Burrito Factory (to-go and curbside)
- El Jalisco (to-go and curbside)
- Elmo’s Grill in Santa Rosa Beach (takeout)
- Enzo’s Pizza and Grill (curbside and delivery)
- Fin’s (to-go)
- Firehouse Subs (to-go)
- First Watch (to-go)
- Five Guys (to-go)
- Gratify in Carillon Beach (takeout)
- Gulf Coast Burgers (curbside, to-go, and drive-through)
- Hardee’s (drive-through)
- Hunts Oyster Bar (takeout)
- JR’s Rib Shack in Callaway (to-go and curbside)
- Little Caesars (to-go and delivery)
- Longhorn Steakhouse (to-go and curbside)
- Los Antojitos (to-go and curbside)
- Los Rancheros (to-go and curbside)
- Maddie’s La Casita (to-go)
- Margaritaville (curbside)
- Mission BBQ in Panama City (to-go and delivery)
- Moe’s Original BBQ grill (to-go and curbside)
- O’Charley’s (to-go and delivery)
- Old Florida Fish House on 30 A (takeout)
- Olive Garden (curbside and delivery)
- Outback Steakhouse (curbside and delivery)
- Papa Johns (to-go and delivery)
- Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (to-go)
- Po Folks in Lynn Haven and Callaway (to-go and curbside)
- RealTime Fishers (to-go)
- Red Lobster (to-go, curbside, and delivery)
- Red Robin (takeout, curbside, and delivery)
- Runaway Island (to-go)
- Sandbar (takeout and delivery)
- Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant (takeout)
- Simply Seafood Market & Oyster Bar (curbside)
- Sonny’s BBQ (curbside and delivery)
- Stuffy’s Cafe (curbside)
- Sunnyside Grill on Front Beach (to-go)
- Taco Bell (drive-through)
- Texas Roadhouse (to-go and curbside)
- TGI Fridays (curbside and to-go)
- Tom’s Hotdogs (to-go)
- Victoria’s Last Bite (to-go)
- Vinny’s Pizzeria (takeout and delivery)
- Waffle House all locations (to-go)
- Wayback Burgers (drive-through)
- Whataburger (drive-through and curbside)
- Zaxby’s (drive-through)
If you don’t have a mode of transportation, be sure to check out Doordash, UberEats, Bitesquad, and Grubhub for delivery needs.