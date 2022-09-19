Paul and Laurie Shuman are restarting their lives in a new home.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Laurie and Paul Shuman’s home burned down six months ago in the Adkins fire. Ever since they have been trying to move forward.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” Shuman said.

Everything was destroyed in the fire. This was the second time the Shuman’s had to start over. They previously lost another home in Hurricane Michael.

“We had to go out and buy all new furniture,” Paul Shuman said. “Get her new clothes, I’m still wearing all donated clothes.”

Paul Shuman bought his first two pairs of pants on Friday. But the Shuman’s said they’ll never replace their old home.

“It’s not going to be like the last one,” Paul Shuman said. “We miss our pool, talked about that several times our pool.”

“And Bella’s the worst, Bella still hurts,” Laurie Shuman said.

Bella was the Shuman’s dog who died in the fire. Two pictures of Bella hang in the living room.

While the couple tries to move on, the trauma still lingers.

“I mean I still have night terrors, got PTSD from the fire,” Laurie Shuman said. “I’m on medication for it. He had to catch me about a month ago, I had a night terror. Where I was acting out my dream. You know, ran into the wall because I was thinking of my old house. And I was chasing, trying to catch my dog.”