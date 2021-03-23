A county curfew will be revisited if offenses by minors increase during spring break

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are keeping a close eye on minors, and discussing whether or not curfews should be put in place during the remainder of spring break.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they have responded to over 428 calls just within the Seaside area in the past week. Some of those calls are related to underage drinking, theft, and noise complaints.

District Five Commissioner Tony Anderson said he has received plenty of resident calls, and something needs to be done to discourage this behavior.

“Rowdy teenagers and going off the property and swimming in people’s pools and damaging things and I just think we need to start a discussion, I’m not saying I’m for it or against it but I think we need to have the sheriff’s department,” said Anderson.

Chief of Operations Audie Rowell with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said there is a huge influx of high school students this year.

“Always we have a zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking,” said Rowell. “So if you are out there or underage drinking and we catch you. We are going to arrest you and there is no leeway on that for sure. We have officers as well as overtime deputies out, deputies on bicycles, and deputies on foot patrol.”

Although they have seen more offenses during the spring break season, Rowell said he does not think Walton County should go into a state of emergency at this time, and put a curfew in place.

“There are some discussions about a curfew,” said Rowell. “At this point, we as the sheriff’s office, do not believe that a curfew is appropriate at this time. Of course, that can change at any time, but at this particular time we do not think a curfew is appropriate.”

Rowell said the sheriff’s office will be in close communication with the county commissioners to ensure minors are staying safe over the next few weeks. They did say if offenses made by minors escalate, they will revisit the idea of a curfew.