SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Kelly Todd’s primary role at Victory Christian Academy in Sneads is to help students learn how to read.

Some of her students face more challenges than others.

Yonni Lopez is still fairly new to America. He came from Mexico.

“My child didn’t speak English when he first came,” Yonni’s mother Janet Lopez said. “And now he’s already graduated a grade this year.”

Lopez thanks Todd. But Todd gives the credit to someone else.

“That’s God’s grace,” Todd said. “That’s the gifting that God has given me.”

Todd believes a big part of how she teaches and why she enjoys it so much comes from home.

“Probably my son who’s on the autism spectrum,” Todd said.

Todd uses her 24 years of special education background to help students like Yonni.

“To be able to teach him how to move his mouth correctly or how to deal with different things,” Todd said.

Yonni’s mom said Todd has been instrumental in helping Yonni improve his self-esteem while he navigates this new world.

“He thinks if he doesn’t make a 100 then he’s not as good as the next person, stuff like that,” Lopez said. “But she just enforces how God loves him the way he is.”

It’s clear God isn’t the only one who loves Yonni the way he is.

“The kids are my payday. I mean graduation is everything,” Todd said. “So to see them go from not being able to read to where they’re at now is a big deal.”

When asked their favorite thing about Todd, students like Skarlett Bailey said, “She’s a loving teacher.”

It’s her care and nurturing that makes Kelly Todd this week’s ‘Class Act.’