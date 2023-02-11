BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 bay county fire truck wrecked early this morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road.

They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into the grassy median, when the driver overcorrected. The truck overturned on the driver’s side before coming to a stop.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured, however, they were transported to a local hospital for precuationary measures.