JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County could receive more than $9 million in state funds.

State Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) said this legislative session was record-breaking for Northwest Florida.

“If you don’t ask for it, you aren’t going to get it,” Gainer said.

Jackson County officials asked for it and there are a couple of projects they are looking forward to possibly starting.

One of them is to make improvements to the Jackson County Agriculture Center for $700,000.

“We are hoping to build an additional structure, a pole barn type structure that could house additional events,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said.

Daniels said they would also improve the grounds and hope these changes would attract larger events.

“To get people to stay overnight, you know, dine in our restaurants, shop in our local shops while they may be attending the rodeo or whatever that event is,” Daniels said. “And that is ultimately the goal and that is an investment in our local economy.”

County officials also might have $1.5 million for road drainage mitigation projects.

“We identified four or five areas that have been ongoing flooding issues,” Daniels said. “I don’t know that all of those will be able to reasonably be taken care of but we’ll do as many of those as we can.”

Aside from these projects, there are still millions for other parts of the county.

“With all of us working together exactly in sync, we were able to get more money than we ever have before, for the Panhandle,” Gainer said.

Governor Ron DeSantis has until July 1st to approve the budget.

Governor DeSantis can still kill any of these projects with a line-item veto before signing the budget.

However, Senator Gainer believes everyone in his district will collect their money.

The list of Jackson County appropriations are below:

Jackson County Hope School Center Renovations $1,000,000

Endeavor Forward, Inc. NextStep at Endeavor Academy – Autism Vocation Transition $400,000

Market Street Water and Waste Water Upgrades $900,000

Graceville Inflow and Infiltration Rehabilitation Phase II $700,000

Jackson County Ag Laboratory $328,000

Jackson County Ag Center Improvements $700,000

Town of Sneads Health & Recreation Renewal Project $825,000

Graceville Fire Department $2,163,500

City of Marianna Emergency Shelter – Multi-Purpose Facility $950,000

Jackson County Road Drainage Mitigation Projects $1,500,000