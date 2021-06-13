79-year-old Youngstown woman dead after car accident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Highway 231 North Sunday afternoon.

The accident resulted in the death of a 79-year-old Youngstown woman.

Authorities said the woman was driving on N. Bear Creek Road toward the Highway 231 intersection.

A second car was heading north in the outside lane of Highway 231.

The woman was trying to cross northbound traffic to make a left turn into the southbound lanes of Highway 231.

This caused the second car to collide into the side of the deceased’s car. The inside lanes of traffic were blocked in both directions but have since reopened.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.