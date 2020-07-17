76th Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo gets canceled

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 strikes again as it claims another long-lived tradition in the Florida Panhandle.

Since 1944, the Bonifay Kiwanis Club has played host to the Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo — this year the event has been canceled.

According to Bonifay Rodeo’s Facebook page, the organization has decided to cancel it in keeping safety, health, and overall welfare of the community as their number one goal.

Their Facebook post said that even though they will not hold the tradition this year, they plan on returning next October 7-9 in 2021.

The Rodeo is a fun event for visitors and locals alike but it’s also an important event that raises money for many causes including college and vocational scholarships, holiday gifts, food for kids program, and other vital needs throughout the year.

The Facebook post said they still plan to support projects that benefit the children and youth of Holmes County.

The entire post can be found on their Facebook page