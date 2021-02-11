7 pounds of meth, among other drugs, taken off the streets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Surveillance of a residence being investigated for known narcotics use led to the arrest of two individuals and multiple drugs being taken off the streets.

Investigators with the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on a residence on February 5 when Brandon Aaron was located. It was determined that Aaron had an active warrant for his arrest out of Escambia County.

A warrant was completed on the residence and Claire Rheaume and Aaron were detained. During a search of Aaron, several narcotic items were found in his possession including 121.5 grams of cocaine.

During a search of the residence, officers found seven pounds of methamphetamine, 196 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 37 grams of marijuana, alprazolam pills, and approximately $29,000 in U.S. currency in the residence. The narcotics had a street value of $330,000. Two vehicles were also seized, valued at $30,000.

Brandon Aaron, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of buprenorphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a nuisance property.

Claire Rheaume, 26, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of buprenorphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a nuisance property.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100, or they can report the tip anonymously on the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.