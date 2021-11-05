6th Annual Bloody Mary Music Festival & Golf Tournament returns this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 6th Annual Bloody Mary Music Festival & Golf Tournament will take place Nov. 6th at the Sheraton Resort in Bay Point.

Several local bars and restaurants will be serving unlimited Bloody Mary’s during the festival, while event-goers cast their votes on who will be crowned Grand Lagoons “Big Tomato”.

Grand Lagoon Coalition member Grant Wittstruck said its fun because, “if you like Dat Cajun Place, or Patches, or Hammerhead Fred’s, or Sisters of the Sea or the list goes on, you get to come out and help them win.”

The festival runs from 11am to 2pm on Saturday. Tickets are still available on the Grand Lagoon website.