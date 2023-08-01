WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) – This Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5th, the Wausau Community Development Club is hosting its 54th annual possum festival.

General admission into the festival is free to all.

However, the possum king and queen pageant will cost $5 and the donkey ball game will cost $10 per person.

Kids aged 15 and under can get into all events for free.

The festival will also include food vendors, possum auctions, and live music.

All money made from this event goes right back into the community and helps the people of Wausau.

“Everything goes right back to the city,” said Possum Day Chairman James Walsingham. “I encourage you to come out to this town, we don’t have a lot of businesses here, so this is our biggest fundraiser. We can’t knock on Walmart’s door and ask them for donations. We only have like two or three places that we can get donations from the city. So this is a big thing for us to bring in a little extra income that we can turn back to the city.”

At 10 a.m. Saturday there will be a parade through downtown Wausau to kick off the day’s festivities.

For more information on the festival this weekend, click here.