SHALIMAR, Fla. -- In response to 19 new Hepatitis A cases recorded in Florida in the last week, Okaloosa County will soon offer vaccinations for the virus through their emergency medical services personnel.

"Hepatitis A has been a situation in the state of Florida, especially further south," said Christopher Saul, the county's public information officer. "We're just getting ahead of the 8-ball, we're getting ahead of the curve and making sure that we're keeping everybody as safe as possible."