51 COVID-19 cases reported in AL; Houston County case not marked in total

UPDATE 4 PM:

Fifty-one COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alabama as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. The case confirmed at Southeast Health does not appear to have been counted as one in Houston County.

After speaking with the ADPH, we have learned the department puts the cases with the patient’s county of residence, not where they’re being treated. Since the Southeast Health patient is not a resident of Houston County, the county is not put in the list as seen below.

County of Residence Cases Baldwin 1 Calhoun 1 Elmore 4 Lee 8 Jefferson 25 Limestone 1 Madison 1 Montgomery 2 Shelby 4 St. Clair 1 Tuscaloosa 3 Total 51

UPDATE 3 PM:

CEO Rick Sutton said the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 is reportedly not from Houston County, although the test happened in Dothan. He did not say where the patient is from when asked if the resident was from Georgia.

UPDATE 1 PM:

Southeast Health confirmed its first patient who tested positive for COVID-19. A press conference will be held at the Joint Information Center 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The release is below:

Southeast Health announced this morning that the hospital is caring for a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19). The hospital’s physicians and team members report that the patient is in good condition and has been isolated to reduce the risk of exposure to other patients and staff. Southeast Health is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is also following and maintaining standard infection control best practices. Staff who have interacted with the patient prior to this diagnosis are following CDC guidelines. Southeast Health has been in contact with state and county public health authorities and will continue to provide updates and information to them. “The safety of our patients, their families, our employees and our physicians is a top priority, and as the coronavirus – COVID19 – has spread throughout the nation, we have been working to educate and inform our team members, as well as the public,” said Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton. “We have been preparing to take care of COVID19 patients for the past few weeks, by implementing the protocols and standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH),” Sutton added. To learn more about the hospital’s response and the safety measures in place visit: https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has added a new county to the list of those affected by the COVID-19.

Madison County now has its first case: an employee of Redstone arsenal that was tested at a community center, according to the Army.

A list of all 46 cases can be seen below: