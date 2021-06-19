5-car collision leaves one man with critical injuries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A five-car accident has left a 49-year-old Panama City Beach man with critical injuries Friday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old was turning left into a parking lot on Front Beach Road. A second car, a sedan, was heading west on Front Beach Road. A third car, also a sedan, was heading east on Front Beach Road. The fourth and fifth cars were properly parked in the parking lot.

The driver of the first car failed to yield the right-of-way to the second car. Authorities said this caused the front end of the second car to collide with the right side of the first car in the westbound lane.

Upon colliding with the first car, the second car continued heading west where the rear left side of that car then collided with the front right side of the third car.

After colliding with the first car, the second car began traveling northwest off the roadway and onto the north shoulder of Front Beach Road. The right side of the first car then collided with the rear end of the fourth car. After colliding with the fourth car, the first car then hit the right side of the fifth car.