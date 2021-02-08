5 arrested in connection to shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8500 block of Houston Street, Panama City Beach, on January 28, 2021, in reference to the report of a shooting. Five individuals have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Deputies responded to the residence on Houston Street and found a 23-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound through his arm and into his abdomen. Deputies began life-saving measures and EMS arrived minutes later to continue. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned the victim had been engaged in the purchase of marijuana from two men. After the victim pulled money from his pocket, he was robbed at gunpoint and shot once.

Diyontaie Robinson

The two males were identified as Diyontaie Robinson, age 22, of Panama City, and Kevan Vital, age 26, of Panama City. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects. On January 29, 2021, Robinson was located and taken into custody for his warrants. He was charged with armed robbery and violation of probation.

Kevan Vital

The US Marshal Regional Task Force began attempting to locate the second suspect, Kevan Vital. Over the course of six days, leads were followed concerning Vital’s location. It was learned Vital was receiving help from several friends to evade capture. Those that helped Vital were obtaining hotel rooms, providing money, or driving him to new locations to further avoid capture.

On February 04, 2021, Vital’s girlfriend Katlyn Lee, of Washington County, was arrested in Washington County for accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for her part in helping Vital avoid capture.

Zach Yarborugh

Also on February 4, 2021, Zach Yarborugh, age 26, of Panama City, was taken into custody for accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for helping Vital.

On February 5, while working active leads in the search to locate Vital, he was spotted at 1810 Mound Ave around 9:30 pm. When Vital saw the US Marshal Regional Task Force, he fled through the back yard of the residence. After numerous local agencies responded to the area, Vital was seen running behind a business on 23rd Street and taken into custody without incident. Vital was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. Vital was also found to have meth and was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Vital was released from prison in August of 2020 and was currently out on bond for a weapons offense.

Montavious Walden

Also charged was Montavious Walden, age 27, of Mound Ave, for accessory after the fact to armed robbery, and accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm for his part in helping Vital avoid capture.