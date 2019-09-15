3rd annual ‘Jetties Clean-Up’ helps keep the Gulf clean

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the summer months come to an end, we tend to see a lot of trash left on the beaches and in the Gulf, but two local organizations are stepping up to help keep coastal life clean.

On Saturday, the Panama City Dive Club partnered with Keep PCB Beautiful hosted their third annual ‘Jetties Clean-Up’ and St. Andrews State Park.

Fifty-eight volunteers dove in the Gulf to collect old fishing line and any other debris that they could find.

Last year, the club picked up over 315 pounds of trash in the water.

Keep PCB Beautiful will hold their next clean up next Saturday at Lake Powell Park.