39-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident near Pelican Pointe Apartments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police responded to a motorcycle accident on Clarence Street near Pelican Pointe Apartments at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said 39-year-old, Andre Switala, was driving a white 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle heading north on Clarence Street. The motorcycle hit a white Hyundai Elantra which was trying to make a left turn into Pelican Pointe Apartments.

Switala died as a result of his injuries. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit of the Panama City Beach Police Department.