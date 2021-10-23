30A Cats and Operation Spay Bay holds free pet vaccination clinic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vaccines are not only just for people but for your pets too.

On Saturday, 30A cats and Operation Spay Bay held a free vaccination clinic for our furry friends. The free vaccine clinic was held at Publix and funded by 30A cats.

They offered all vaccines including rabies shots for cats and dogs. The group also had kittens up for adoption.

They say one thing Walton County lacks is a low-cost vaccination clinic, something they see a major need for.

Operation Spay Bay Communication Organizer Maxine Cornett said they want to help encourage people to keep their pets healthy.

“We have wellness clinic, we have two vets here that are happy to see dogs, kitties, you can get you vaccines up to date, get your pets tested, you’ve gotta get your vaccine on your pets. Takes care of them fur babies.”

They also encourage pet owners to get their animals spayed and neutered.

To find out more information about 30A Cats visit their website or Facebook page.

To find out more information about Operation Spay Bay visit here.