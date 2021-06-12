$30,000 worth of drugs seized and alleged major meth supplier arrested as part of JSCO’s ‘Operation Silver Dollar’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Drug Task Force said they arrested a major methamphetamine supplier in the Jackson, Washington and Holmes County communities.

Authorities conducted an undercover operation to look into the sales of meth in the Jackson County community.

The investigation, called ‘Operation Silver Dollar,’ resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and three pounds of meth being taken off the streets.

Authorities said they were able to collect enough evidence to identify 49-year-old Douglas Pelham from Graceville as an alleged meth supplier in the area.

On Tuesday, the drug task force conducted a search in Graceville where they found the 3 pound bag of meth along with cash.

Pelham was present during the search and was taken into custody as a result.

The seizure led to the arrest of four other people:

35-year-old Sarah Victoria Sizemore of Alford faces conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

39-year-old Christopher Benefield of Alford faces sale of methamphetamine.

Marcel Jose Deleon of Cottondale faces trafficking in methamphetamine

36-year-old Jillian A. Pennewell of Panama City faces trafficking in methamphetamine.

Authorities are still searching for 61-year-old William W. Adams of Marianna. He is wanted for sale of methamphetamine.

Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, would like to thank the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation in the investigation.

Sheriff Edenfield is encouraging anyone with information about the known fugitive to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850- 482-9642 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.