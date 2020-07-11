3 new deaths confirmed due to COVID-19 in Bay County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19. Saturday’s casualties include an 83-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and a 79-year-old male, according to DOH-Bay.

This brings the total number of COVID-positive Bay County residents who have died to eight, or about 1%.

DOH-Bay also reported 65 new positive cases bringing the total cases to 1,107 including 1,068 residents and 39 non-residents. A total of 51 Bay County residents, or 5%, of all cases have been hospitalized with the overall COVID-19 positive testing rate at 10%.