3 new deaths confirmed due to COVID-19 in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19. Saturday’s casualties include an 83-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and a 79-year-old male, according to DOH-Bay.

This brings the total number of COVID-positive Bay County residents who have died to eight, or about 1%.

DOH-Bay also reported 65 new positive cases bringing the total cases to 1,107 including 1,068 residents and 39 non-residents. A total of 51 Bay County residents, or 5%, of all cases have been hospitalized with the overall COVID-19 positive testing rate at 10%. 

