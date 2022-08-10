PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is back to support the Bay County community with a 2nd annual golf scramble at Bay Point Golf Club.

The foundation is in memory of six-year-old Addie and four-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner.

The siblings lost their lives in a tragic accident at a miniature golf course on Panama City Beach in December of 2020.

The foundation raises money for children’s books, to improve the lives of young kids.

Reading was a favorite activity of the Kirchgessner children, their father, Matt Kirchgessner, said this golf tournament is all about fun and will accommodate everyone.

“It’s a scramble so it’s a fun day of golf, any age and any skill level will be welcome to come out. It’s just a fun day you know, it’s not about who wins or loses, it is about coming out and having fun and raising money for the foundation. This money will go back into the local area here around the beach.”

They hope to expand on the success of last year’s golf scramble where they raised $25,000 dollars for the Panama City Beach community.

If you would like to sign up for this year’s tournament or sponsor a team you can follow this link to The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.