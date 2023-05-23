PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new state-of-the-art attraction inside the Panama City Beach Sports Park is officially opening this week.

The Bay County Skate Park’s soft opening is Friday, May 23rd at 2.

But some skaters have already brought their boards out early to test the grounds.

Team Pain, the designing team, is world-renowned for having created for X Games in the past.

Funded by the Tourist Development Council, Bay County Parks and Recreational Division Manager Joy Saddler said the estimated $2M project has ramps for both advanced and beginner skateboarders.

“This park was designed for our community but also to bring in some major competitions and exhibitions to the area,” Saddler said. “This is just another aspect of bringing sports into our local economy so this is just going to be a great addition.”

Saddler said they will hold a grand opening later this summer.

They’re hoping to bring in at least one pro skater for the big celebration.

After Friday, the park will be open from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. every day.