28-year-old dispatcher dies of COVID-19

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Taylor Forrester was a dispatcher at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office before she died of COVID-19.

Her coworkers said she was hospitalized with the virus at the end of July and eventually had to be put on a ventilator.

She had only been with the department for a few months, but Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said he has fond memories of Taylor.

“I remember going in there and speaking to her. ‘how are you doing today?’ and she was glad to be here. We were glad to have her,” said Crews. “I can’t even imagine what her family is going through. 28 years old”

Eddie Nelson is the deputy sheriff at the Sheriff’s Office and had worked with Taylor in dispatch before.

“We’re saddened that it ended the way it ended,” Nelson said. “We were here rooting for her and praying for her, and it makes a difference when it hits home here”

It was previously believed young people were largely shielded from contracting serious cases of COVID-19.

But with this new delta variant, the virus is claiming more young victims than ever before.



“This one hit us right in the mouth and we have received several calls…from several counties. The word has gotten out. But I guess now this thing is affecting pretty much all ages.”

The sheriff urged people to take care of themselves the best they can to stay protected against the disease.