28 Marianna High School seniors allegedly vandalize the school; barred from walking in graduation ceremony

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County School District Officials along with Marianna High School staff were greeted with quite a mess to clean up on Friday morning.

28 Marianna High School seniors were not allowed to walk in their graduation ceremony after allegedly vandalizing the high school Thursday night.

School district officials said around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, a small group of students came in the school and hung up paper strips — which appeared to be streamers — from the ceilings, walls and scattered some on the floor.

Officials said a second group came in later that night and put baby oil along with dish detergent on the floors. They said the group also threw teacher’s mail on the floors as well as trash.

Custodians from all of the Marianna schools had to come clean up the mess which officials said took five hours.

Students who arrived on campus for the last day of classes had to wait in the cafeteria until the school was cleaned.

