27 possible changes to Panama City Beach city charter to be discussed

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council will discuss 27 possible new changes to the city charter at their next council meeting on December 9, at 9:00 a.m.

The Panama City Beach Citizen Charter Review Advisory Committee was enacted back in April 2021 to review, make recommendations and provide guidance to the city council about possible changes to the 51-year-old city charter.

The committee brought fourth 27 suggestions to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

According to a news release from the city, the proposed changes are supported by city staff, the Board of Civil Service Commissioners and members of city council.

The changes recommended by the citizen advisory committee were discussed over the course of 10 meetings over several months.

Some of the proposed changes relate primarily to the hiring process under civil service, financial procedures related to emergency expenditures and expanding the residency requirement for those seeking office.

