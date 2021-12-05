27 possible changes to Panama City Beach city charter to be discussed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council will discuss 27 possible new changes to the city charter at their next council meeting on December 9, at 9:00 a.m.

The Panama City Beach Citizen Charter Review Advisory Committee was enacted back in April 2021 to review, make recommendations and provide guidance to the city council about possible changes to the 51-year-old city charter.

The committee brought fourth 27 suggestions to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

According to a news release from the city, the proposed changes are supported by city staff, the Board of Civil Service Commissioners and members of city council.

The changes recommended by the citizen advisory committee were discussed over the course of 10 meetings over several months.

Some of the proposed changes relate primarily to the hiring process under civil service, financial procedures related to emergency expenditures and expanding the residency requirement for those seeking office.

To read more about the proposed changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Humane Society of Bay County hosts annual holiday photoshoot with pets

Panama City comes out for annual Jaycee's Christmas Parade

Tennessee man recovering from injuries after semi-truck flips over

Panama City holds annual Christmas tree lighting

PanCare hosting health clinic in recognition of World AIDS Day

Repeated burglaries impact Port St. Joe charity

More Local News

Don't Miss